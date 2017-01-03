@ahunnaaa_ Thank you for sharing this with us. We are working with Rolesville Police Department to investigate. — Wake County Schools (@WCPSS) January 3, 2017

Disturbing use of force at #rolesvillehigh that should never be used against kids in schools. Contact us if you have info about incident. — ACLU-North Carolina (@ACLU_NC) January 3, 2017

Video sent by an ABC11 Eyewitness shows a girl being picked up and thrown to the ground by an officer at Rolesville High in North Carolina. A second, longer video sent in shows a dramatic fight between two girls which led up to the incident.In the original eight second video, a group of students were congregated in an area and then the officer slams the girl on the floor. Police said there was a fight at the school Tuesday morning.The second video shows two girls fighting each other, eventually ending up on the floor. The girls were throwing punches, kicking, and clawing at each other.An eyewitness said the girl who was thrown to the ground was later involved, but was trying to break things up. Police have not confirmed that information.Rolesville mayor Frank Eagles said the officer was placed on administrative leave. He says the officer has been assigned to the school since it opened in 2013. Eagles said all officers were given body cameras in August.Eagles told ABC11 the Rolesville Chief of Police will talk about the incident after a regularly scheduled town meeting Tuesday night.Lisa Luten, a spokesperson for Wake County Public Schools, said they are aware of the situation."We are in the process of working with Rolesville Police Department to gather all of the details around this incident," Luten said.After being thrown to the ground, the officer led the girl off with her arms behind her back.Wake County Public Schools responded on Twitter to the student who posted the video. They said they are working to investigate.The ACLU of North Carolina tweeted in response to the video, calling it a "disturbing use of force."