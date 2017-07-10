NEWS

GoPro video captures college dean hitting bicyclist on roadway

A school dean in Tennessee has been arrested and charged following a hit and run accident that was caught on a GoPro camera.

The video shows the moment when Marshall Grant Neely III clipped a cyclist along the Natchez Trace Parkway in his car, sending the man on the bike tumbling to the pavement Saturday.

According to police, Neely faces several charges, including reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to immediately notify of an accident and failure to render aid.

Tyler Noe is the cyclist who was hit. He sustained injuries that were described by officials as "serious but non-life threatening" and is recovering at a hospital.

The National Park Service said Noe had been biking with Greg Goodman and Goodman had been recording when Neely's black Volvo clipped Noe. Goodman later posted the video on Facebook.

"Three hours ago, this person intentionally hit my friend Tyler Noe on Natchez Trace. We had a witness behind us who said he has seen this same Volvo try to hit someone else last week. Tyler is at the hospital and doing ok. He is one tough dude," Goodman wrote.

Neely is an employee of the University School of Nashville and was listed as a dean of students as of Saturday night. His information was removed from the school's website Sunday night.

The school released a statement about the accident:

"Marshall Neely served as dean of students at University School of Nashville before transitioning to a part-time role this summer," the school said. "He also is parent of two alumni. As of today, USN has placed Mr. Neely on leave of absence while we investigate the circumstances."

Neely could face additional charges, including potential federal charges, ABC News reports. He was released on $11,500 bond.

