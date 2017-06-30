NEWS

San Antonio officer not expected to survive after shootout

EMBED </>More Videos

New video shows shootout that critically wounded officers in San Antonio. (KTRK)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas --
Two San Antonio police officers were wounded critically and a suspect was killed in a shootout on a street just north of the city's downtown section.

Police Chief William McManus says one officer was in "grave, grave condition" at San Antonio Military Medical Center with a head wound and "is not expected to survive." Another officer was wounded in the upper torso and was in serious condition. McManus says he was expected to recover.

One of two suspects was killed in the Thursday afternoon shootout, while the other suspect was arrested.

McManus says the officers were nine-year department veterans. He says they were patrolling after a suspicious-persons report when they spotted the two men. The officers were immediately fired upon when they stepped from their car and returned fire.

Related Topics:
newsgun violencepolice officer shottexas newsSan Antonio
