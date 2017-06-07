Rosenberg police open new safe space for online buyers

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2035442" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Always exercise common sense when buying or selling anything on Craigslist, police say.

It's not uncommon to sell stuff online but one Houstonian who sold his phone, said he was paid with fake money.

Call it a sign of the times.People in Rosenberg now have a safe spot to meet when buying and selling things online, and it's at the police station.A designated "Meetup Spot" sign can now be found in the parking lot of the Rosenberg Police Department on 4th Street.The sign is sponsored by OfferUp, a smartphone app that allows users to buy and sell their wares just by taking a picture.OfferUp said it hopes these signs make online business safer in communities across the country.