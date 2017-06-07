NEWS

Rosenberg police open new safe space for online buyers

This green sign means a safer experience for online shoppers and sellers. (KTRK)

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) --
Call it a sign of the times.

People in Rosenberg now have a safe spot to meet when buying and selling things online, and it's at the police station.

A designated "Meetup Spot" sign can now be found in the parking lot of the Rosenberg Police Department on 4th Street.

The sign is sponsored by OfferUp, a smartphone app that allows users to buy and sell their wares just by taking a picture.

OfferUp said it hopes these signs make online business safer in communities across the country.

