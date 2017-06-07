Rosenberg police open new safe space for online buyers

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) --Call it a sign of the times.
People in Rosenberg now have a safe spot to meet when buying and selling things online, and it's at the police station.
A designated "Meetup Spot" sign can now be found in the parking lot of the Rosenberg Police Department on 4th Street.
The sign is sponsored by OfferUp, a smartphone app that allows users to buy and sell their wares just by taking a picture.
OfferUp said it hopes these signs make online business safer in communities across the country.
