Roofing company offering customers free assault rifles for their business

Alabama roofing company offering customers free assault rifles for their business. (KTRK)

DECATUR, Alabama (KTRK) --
A video ad out of Alabama has the internet buzzing.

An Alabama roofing company is offering customers free assault rifles for their business.

Zach Blenkinsopp is the owner of Digital Roofing Innovations. He was all decked out in full Fourth of July garb with out a shirt and in small shorts, for an advertisement encouraging people to come to them for business.

"I'm not here to talk to you about roofing. Rifle! I'm here to talk to you about AR-15 rifles. If you sign up for a new roof with Digital Roofing Innovations, you are going to get you a free AR-15 rifle after we complete the roof," Blenkinsopp said in the video.

Blenkinsopp and a friend came up with the idea as a means to get attention without paying too much money.

"We don't have a huge budget right now for marketing, so what can we do that's super cheap that might go viral and this was it," Chris McGuire told WIAT.

McGuire said he posted it in extremely conservative Facebook groups because he knew it would invoke emotion. It did, including flirty comments from women.

But not everyone was too pleased with the viral video.

"People are very concerned with us promoting violence, drinking with firearms. Nobody was drinking while we're shooting guns," McGuire said.

"You get to choose what you believe in, and if people don't like it, then we don't care. We're going to continue to do our business and take care of our customers," Blenkinsopp said.

The video has led to a pair of commercial roofing opportunities and several home requests.

And just in case you were wondering, the free assault rifle is only given to those who pass a full background check.

Top Stories
