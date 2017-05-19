NEWS

Robbers hogtie, beat man during home invasion

Armed robbers hogtied and beat a man in his west Houston home as they robbed him.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man was hogtied and beaten after five robbers forced their way into his home Friday afternoon, family members said.

The man was home sleeping and said he is thankful his wife and two young children weren't there.

The robbers stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry along with other valuables, the family said.

"They used one of our children's Nintendo DS cords to do his feet, and they drug him around the house like that with guns to his head hitting him with the guns," the victim's wife said.

The family asked that their names not be published. They believe the robbers were casing their home Thursday night while the wife and her young children were home.

Friday afternoon, five robbers broke in after using a battering ram to knock down the front door. After they tied up and beat the husband who was home alone napping, they ransacked the home and stole valuables.

"We gave them all the money we had. Everything. They took some jewelry and purses," the victim's wife said.

After the robbers left, the husband freed himself and went to a neighbor's home to call 911 and his wife.

Now, they're rebuilding their door and adding other security measures, hoping someone will come forward to Houston police or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS with information. The victim describes the attackers as dark-complexioned and Spanish-speaking. Investigators are reviewing surveillance video.

Related Topics:
newscrimehome invasionassaultrobberyarmed robberyHouston
