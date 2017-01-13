A store clerk in Channelview is lucky to be alive this morning after two armed robbers opened fire inside his store.Deputies rushed to the Key Truck Stop earlier this morning on the East Freeway.Harris County Sheriff's deputies said the clerk was grazed in the head by one of three bullets shot in his direction.He did not have to go to the hospital, but was treated at the scene.So far, all investigators know is that around 2:30am, two black men walked into the Key Truck Stop.They were armed, according to sheriff's deputies, but it is not clear whether the robbery occurred before or after the shooting.The two men took off in an unknown vehicle with several hundred dollars out of the register.Surveillance video may have caught these two men as they held up the clerk, but we have not seen what the cameras captured yet.Witnesses who were in the parking lot at the time are now being questioned by deputies.We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.