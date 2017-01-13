NEWS

Robber's bullet grazes store clerk in the head in Channelview
EMBED </>More News Videos

Investigators are looking for clues about two robbers who opened fire on a store clerk in Channelview early this morning (KTRK)

CHANNELVIEW, TX (KTRK) --
A store clerk in Channelview is lucky to be alive this morning after two armed robbers opened fire inside his store.

Deputies rushed to the Key Truck Stop earlier this morning on the East Freeway.

Harris County Sheriff's deputies said the clerk was grazed in the head by one of three bullets shot in his direction.

RAW VIDEO: Deputies respond to shooting at Key Truck Stop
EMBED </>More News Videos

Raw video shows sheriff's deputies investigating an armed robbery at the Key Truck Stop in Channelview.



He did not have to go to the hospital, but was treated at the scene.

So far, all investigators know is that around 2:30am, two black men walked into the Key Truck Stop.

They were armed, according to sheriff's deputies, but it is not clear whether the robbery occurred before or after the shooting.

The two men took off in an unknown vehicle with several hundred dollars out of the register.

Surveillance video may have caught these two men as they held up the clerk, but we have not seen what the cameras captured yet.

Witnesses who were in the parking lot at the time are now being questioned by deputies.

We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.

Keep checking back on this page to get real-time updates as this story unfolds. To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC13 news app for iPhone or Android. You can also get breaking news alerts sent to you by email.
Related Topics:
newsarmed robberyshootingman injuredChannelview
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Former Aldine ISD teacher impregnated by teen may learn fate
Obama Administration Ending 'Wet Foot, Dry Foot' Policy for Cubans
Trump Team Discussing Ivanka Trump Proposal on Capitol Hill
Brand new smoke alarms save family from fire
More News
Top Stories
Brand new smoke alarms save family from fire
Getting around traffic during the Chevron Houston Marathon
Mix-up has rapper Lil Uzi's fans calling 911 dispatchers
Pct. 4 deputy, woman injured in accident in NE Harris Co.
Fun facts about the number 13
16-year-old dies after using synthetic marijuana
Cy-Fair bus catches fire with 20 students on board
Show More
Texas' rejected license plates of 2016
Brazoria woman finds river otter on side of the road
Russian news site interrupts C-SPAN
Detective: Mom made ominous posts before smothering child
Woman investigates her own debit card theft
More News
Top Video
Mix-up has rapper Lil Uzi's fans calling 911 dispatchers
Brand new smoke alarms save family from fire
Brazoria woman finds river otter on side of the road
Pct. 4 deputy, woman injured in accident in NE Harris Co.
More Video