Part of Berdett at FM 762 closed after road damaged in Fort Bend Co. near overturned truck

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, Berdett at FM 762 is closed after a portion of the road was damaged.

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies are on the scene of a road was damaged in Fort Bend County after a truck overturned.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, Berdett at FM 762 is closed after a portion of the road was damaged.


Expect the closure to last a while.
