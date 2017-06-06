Update: Berdett closed at FM 762. Deputies on-scene reporting a 5' section of the road has collapsed so expect closure to last for a while — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) June 6, 2017

Berdett/Windham Banks in Bridlewood. Damage to road caused by rollover. pic.twitter.com/RwEjD8JYY5 — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) June 6, 2017

Deputies are on the scene of a road was damaged in Fort Bend County after a truck overturned.According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, Berdett at FM 762 is closed after a portion of the road was damaged.Expect the closure to last a while.