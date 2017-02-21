NEWS

CTA rider says woman carrying bedbug-infested bag got back on train

EMBED </>More News Videos

CTA rider Michael Moore said officials reacted quickly to disinfect a train car after he spotted bed bugs in a homeless woman's bag, but she got back on another train.

By
CHICAGO, IL --
CTA rider Michael Moore couldn't believe what he was seeing, so he wanted to document it. Moore shot about 12 seconds of what he describes as hundreds and hundreds of living bugs crawling inside a black garbage bag which had holes in the bottom.

He believes the woman carrying the bag was homeless, and that the bugs were bedbugs.

Moore said he notified the train's conductor and the CTA reacted quickly. He said he waited about 10 minutes while they disinfected the train car. CTA confirmed that the car was taken out of service.

"They evacuated that car from the train, and then we stopped there for about 10 minutes and they cleaned the train," Moore said.

SEE ALSO: Houston lands on list that has some bugging out

EMBED More News Videos

Pest control company Orkin has ranked houston as the 12th worst city in the country for bed bugs



But Moore thinks the woman got off the train with everyone else, waited and got back on another car.

"Problem is that this lady gets off with her bag full of bed bugs, it has holes in the bottom of the bag, and then she gets onto another train," he said.

Moore said he boarded the train at the Red Line Garfield stop, and the incident took place between there and the Jackson stop downtown. Like the woman carrying the bugs, Moore said he got back on a train but chose a different car.

The CTA did not confirm if the insects were bed bugs and said they cannot prevent fare-paying customers from boarding a vehicle.
Related Topics:
newsCTAbugsbedbugsIllinois
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Police: 3 kids were barricaded in with standoff suspect
Man shot during violent carjacking in N. Houston
Stretch Your Dollar: Best cell phone plans
Uber taps Eric Holder to probe harassment claims
More News
Top Stories
Police: 3 kids were barricaded in with standoff suspect
Officials raise reward for teen's killer in N. Houston
Man shot during violent carjacking in N. Houston
4 US tourists and pilot killed in Australian plane crash
Dallas surgeon sentenced to life for maiming patients
Pedophilia remarks cost Yiannopoulos' book deal, CPAC invite
Suspect still at large after explosive blast at Porter motel
Show More
Home invasion ends with man shot in the back
Man accused of blackmailing ex into sex with his cousins
Young Selena fan celebrates her Bidi Bidi Birthday
Mardi Gras flash mob ends in marriage proposal
Victims of accused molester want closure
More News
Top Video
Man shot during violent carjacking in N. Houston
4 US tourists and pilot killed in Australian plane crash
Police: 3 kids were barricaded in with standoff suspect
Houston Jewish center receives bomb threat
More Video