Reward offered in two heists at Westheimer firearms store

Federal authorities say a single burglar struck at a Westheimer gun store just minutes after a group first broke in and looted the business last month.A reward of up to $12,000 is now being offered for the arrests of suspects in the twin heists on June 7 at the Texian Firearms store.The first robbery happened at 3:59 a.m. when four black men entered the business, took weapons and left in a 1998 to 2003 model, two-door silver Honda Accord. Ten minutes later, a light-skinned Hispanic man arriving on foot and picked up where the other men left off.In all, 24 firearms were taken.Authorities described the first group of suspects with the following:Suspect 1: Black male, 18 to 25 years old, 5'11" to 6', skinny build. He was sporting a goatee or beard. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt, dark-colored pants, dark shoes and gloves.Suspect 2: Black male, 16 to 21 years old, 5'10" to 6', skinny build. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with designs, dark-colored pants, dark shoes and gloves.Suspect 3: Black male, 18 to 25 years old, 5'8" to 6', skinny build. He was last seen wearing a light-colored hoodie, dark pants and a backpack.Suspect 4: Black male, 18 to 25 years old. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and white tennis shoes.Law enforcement described the remaining bandit as a Hispanic male, 18 to 23 years old, 5'11" to 6'1", skinny build. He was sporting a goatee or beard and dark hair on top of his head in a bun. He left in a 2002 black Dodge Durango.Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.