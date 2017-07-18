NEWS

Reward offered in two heists at Westheimer firearms store

EMBED </>More Videos

Reward offered in two heists at Westheimer firearms store

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Federal authorities say a single burglar struck at a Westheimer gun store just minutes after a group first broke in and looted the business last month.

A reward of up to $12,000 is now being offered for the arrests of suspects in the twin heists on June 7 at the Texian Firearms store.

The first robbery happened at 3:59 a.m. when four black men entered the business, took weapons and left in a 1998 to 2003 model, two-door silver Honda Accord. Ten minutes later, a light-skinned Hispanic man arriving on foot and picked up where the other men left off.

In all, 24 firearms were taken.

Authorities described the first group of suspects with the following:

Suspect 1: Black male, 18 to 25 years old, 5'11" to 6', skinny build. He was sporting a goatee or beard. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt, dark-colored pants, dark shoes and gloves.

Suspect 2: Black male, 16 to 21 years old, 5'10" to 6', skinny build. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with designs, dark-colored pants, dark shoes and gloves.

Suspect 3: Black male, 18 to 25 years old, 5'8" to 6', skinny build. He was last seen wearing a light-colored hoodie, dark pants and a backpack.

Suspect 4: Black male, 18 to 25 years old. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and white tennis shoes.

Law enforcement described the remaining bandit as a Hispanic male, 18 to 23 years old, 5'11" to 6'1", skinny build. He was sporting a goatee or beard and dark hair on top of his head in a bun. He left in a 2002 black Dodge Durango.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsweaponscrime stoppersburglarycrimeHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Family searching for answers after daughter dies at resort during vacation in Mexico
EXCLUSIVE: Teens arrested in attempted Applebee's robbery
Family makes desperate plea to find missing Arizona flash flood victim
Search for burglars called off after chase in N. Harris Co.
More News
Top Stories
Downpours hitting Houston area during lunchtime
EXCLUSIVE: Teens arrested in attempted Applebee's robbery
Andre Johnson to be Texans' first 'Ring of Honor' inductee
RodeoHouston unveils plans for star-shaped stage
Concerns about parasite outbreak making Texans sick
Search for burglars called off after chase in N. Harris Co.
2 brothers shot during NW Harris Co. home invasion
Health care bill collapses on arrival in Senate
Show More
Transgender Texan posts photo with Abbott to decry bill
Officer who killed Minneapolis woman identified
Astros' Josh Reddick meets fans at Katy Whataburger
Take a look at the life of Nelson Mandela
Check to see if your vehicle is under recall
More News
Top Video
Astros' Josh Reddick meets fans at Katy Whataburger
'Body builder to body lover' hopes to inspire others
Take a look at the life of Nelson Mandela
Tips to prevent your dog from encountering police
More Video