Reward offered in two heists at Westheimer firearms store

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Federal authorities say a single burglar struck at a Westheimer gun store just minutes after a group first broke in and looted the business last month.
A reward of up to $12,000 is now being offered for the arrests of suspects in the twin heists on June 7 at the Texian Firearms store.
The first robbery happened at 3:59 a.m. when four black men entered the business, took weapons and left in a 1998 to 2003 model, two-door silver Honda Accord. Ten minutes later, a light-skinned Hispanic man arriving on foot and picked up where the other men left off.
In all, 24 firearms were taken.
Authorities described the first group of suspects with the following:
Suspect 1: Black male, 18 to 25 years old, 5'11" to 6', skinny build. He was sporting a goatee or beard. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt, dark-colored pants, dark shoes and gloves.
Suspect 2: Black male, 16 to 21 years old, 5'10" to 6', skinny build. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with designs, dark-colored pants, dark shoes and gloves.
Suspect 3: Black male, 18 to 25 years old, 5'8" to 6', skinny build. He was last seen wearing a light-colored hoodie, dark pants and a backpack.
Suspect 4: Black male, 18 to 25 years old. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and white tennis shoes.
Law enforcement described the remaining bandit as a Hispanic male, 18 to 23 years old, 5'11" to 6'1", skinny build. He was sporting a goatee or beard and dark hair on top of his head in a bun. He left in a 2002 black Dodge Durango.
Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.
