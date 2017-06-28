HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for the arrests of two people after a father of four was killed during a home invasion last month.
Crime Stoppers is calling on tips from the public for the May 1 incident that took place at a duplex on Grassmere near Ferdinand in the south part of Houston.
According to Houston police, two individuals entered a home in the early morning through a window before encountering the resident, 55-year-old James Bolden Jr.
The masked robbers demanded money from Bolden, police said. But after he complied, they shot him in the chest and left him for dead.
Detectives are still seeking leads in the case, releasing descriptions of the robbers. Both were described as 16- to 17-year-olds. One suspect was wearing a handkerchief over the face, a gray and black hooded sweatshirt, and blue jeans. The other suspect was last seen wearing dark clothing.
Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or visit this link. Tips can also be submitted by text message by sending "TIP610" and the information to CRIMES (274634). All tips are anonymous.
