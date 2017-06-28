NEWS

Reward offered for suspects in deadly Houston home invasion

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston police give an update after a deadly home invasion on the city's south side.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for the arrests of two people after a father of four was killed during a home invasion last month.

Crime Stoppers is calling on tips from the public for the May 1 incident that took place at a duplex on Grassmere near Ferdinand in the south part of Houston.

According to Houston police, two individuals entered a home in the early morning through a window before encountering the resident, 55-year-old James Bolden Jr.

The masked robbers demanded money from Bolden, police said. But after he complied, they shot him in the chest and left him for dead.

Detectives are still seeking leads in the case, releasing descriptions of the robbers. Both were described as 16- to 17-year-olds. One suspect was wearing a handkerchief over the face, a gray and black hooded sweatshirt, and blue jeans. The other suspect was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or visit this link. Tips can also be submitted by text message by sending "TIP610" and the information to CRIMES (274634). All tips are anonymous.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newscrime stoppershome invasionhouston police departmentmurderHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Workers claim abuse while making Ivanka Trump shoes
2 hit, killed by Amtrak train outside Washington DC
LIVE VIDEO: 2nd suspect in baby's murder due in court
Pro-Trump PAC pulls ad it launched against GOP senator who opposed health bill
Beauty queen dies after being set on fire by ex-boyfriend
More News
Top Stories
Grab an umbrella: More heavy storms expected today
LIVE VIDEO: 2nd suspect in baby's murder due in court
Major lane switch planned for Westheimer
Beauty queen dies after being set on fire by ex-boyfriend
Workers claim abuse while making Ivanka Trump shoes
22-month-old reunited with mom after Amber Alert
Drywall mistaken for cocaine puts man in jail
Show More
Futuristic light show takes over Sydney Opera House
3 things you need to make your marriage last
Holocaust memorial vandalized in Boston
Man surrenders after holding child hostage in SE Houston
Family: Woman ran over neighbor, shot him previously
More News
Top Video
Major lane switch planned for Westheimer
Workers claim abuse while making Ivanka Trump shoes
LIVE VIDEO: 2nd suspect in baby's murder due in court
Holocaust memorial vandalized in Boston
More Video