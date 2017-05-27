Reward offered for suspect who fired at HPD officers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Authorities are turning to the public for help identifying a suspect who fired upon HPD officers in west Houston earlier this month.
The incident happened in the 2100 block of Bentworth Drive at 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 6. Officers were responding to a suspicious person call when they confronted the suspect, who they said fired several rounds before fleeing on foot.
No officers were injured in the encounter.
The suspect is described as a black male with fair skin and a normal build who stands 5'09". He had blonde twists in his hair and appeared to be in his late teens or early twenties.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspect's arrest. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at crime-stoppers.org.
