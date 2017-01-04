Reward offered for Most Wanted Sex Offender from Houston

AUSTIN (KTRK) --The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Johnny June Mason Jr., 48, to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list.
Mason is wanted for parole violation and failure to register as a sex offender.
There is also a cash reward up to $3,000 being offered for information leading to his Mason's capture.
Mason has ties to Houston (his last known address) and Louisiana.
In 1990, Mason was convicted in Louisiana of aggravated rape and aggravated crime against nature involving a 16-year-old girl.
He subsequently was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Mason has a history of violating his parole and failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements, and he has been wanted since June 2016.
Mason is 5'8" and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He has a tattoo on his left forearm and a scar on his forehead.
To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the five following methods:
*Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).
*Text the letters "DPS" - followed by your tip - to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.
*Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.
*Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the "SUBMIT A TIP" link (under the "About" section).
*Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App. The app is currently available for iPhone users on the Apple App Store.
All tips are anonymous - regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.