Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of two suspects accused of using a fraudulent credit card at a local gas station.The two men, who have not yet been identified, used the fraudulent card at the Valero gas station in the 11100 block of Briar Forest in Houston on Friday, June 9. According to investigators, they obtained the number by skimming the victim's original card.According to Crime Stoppers, the first man is a white male with a medium build who is estimated to be in his forties. At the time of the crime, he was wearing a black shirt, black shorts, black sneakers and glasses. He stands approximately 5" 11' and weighs 185 pounds.The second suspect is also a white male in his forties. He was wearing a blue shirt, blue jean shorts a blue and white baseball cap and black sneakers. He stands approximately 5" 7' and is heavyset.Both suspects had short mustaches and goatees and may be of Romanian descent.Anyone who has information about the crime is asked to call Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-8477. Tipsters, who will remain anonymous, could be eligible for a $5,000 reward.