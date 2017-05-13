CRIME STOPPERS

Reward offered for credit card abuse suspect

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information about a woman accused of trying to use a stolen credit card. (Crime Stoppers)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify a woman who they say attempted to use a stolen credit card.

Surveillance footage from a gas station in the 10400 block of Westheimer shows the woman attempting to purchase several items on December 16. When an employee asked to see the woman's ID, she got mad and left without the items.

The suspect is described as a white female with blonde hair. She is between 35 and 45 years old and was wearing a red shirt and dark pants at the time of the crime.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspect's arrest. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at crime-stoppers.org.

