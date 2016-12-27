Resolutions are changing in 2017

Becoming healthy? Hitting the gym?Those are resolutions from yesteryear. That's so 2016.Instead, people are turning to a new type of resolution that is more abstract than concrete, like "being happy"."Experts" suggest the usual stuff too, like eating more vegetables and drinking more water.Also: less screen time, which is actually good for the waistline. Think about stepping away from TVs, computers and other devices - it helps cut down on being sedentary.And wellness experts say it doesn't hurt to have a positive theme to focus on like "being authentic", "find clarity" or "be kind."