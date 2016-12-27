NEWS

Resolutions are changing in 2017
EMBED </>More News Videos

Wellness experts point to new types of resolutions (Lefteris Pitarakis)

Becoming healthy? Hitting the gym?

Those are resolutions from yesteryear. That's so 2016.

Instead, people are turning to a new type of resolution that is more abstract than concrete, like "being happy".

"Experts" suggest the usual stuff too, like eating more vegetables and drinking more water.

Also: less screen time, which is actually good for the waistline. Think about stepping away from TVs, computers and other devices - it helps cut down on being sedentary.

And wellness experts say it doesn't hurt to have a positive theme to focus on like "being authentic", "find clarity" or "be kind."
Related Topics:
newsnew year's day
Load Comments
NEWS
Burglars target local H-E-B stores over Christmas holiday
Police: Student killed teacher, child they had together
UPS expecting 6 million returned packages
Obama's Final Hawaiian Vacation as President
More News
Top Stories
Burglars target local H-E-B stores over Christmas holiday
Katy police investigating first murder since 2013
Former UH player, son of Texans' Vince Wilfork arrested
Woman with gun shot, killed by Brazoria County deputies
'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher dead at 60
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
Trump Tower evacuated due to suspicious package
Show More
Police: Student killed teacher, child they had together
Actors, artists and notable figures we lost in 2016
Sex offender arrested after photos found of underage girls
Where are the sex offenders?
Prosecutors: Paul Wall promoted 'smoke session'
More News
Top Video
Katy police investigating first murder since 2013
Woman with gun shot, killed by Brazoria County deputies
Where are the sex offenders?
Burglars target local H-E-B stores over Christmas holiday
More Video