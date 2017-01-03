NEWS

Residents warned repairs to natural gas equipment will involve flame, noise, odor

Stock image

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
CenterPoint Energy needs to make some repairs to equipment, and they're cautioning residents in the Cypress area to expect a large flame, loud noise, and natural gas odor.

The equipment was damaged by recent lightning. The repairs, expected to begin at 7pm, will involve a flare of up to 30 feet in the Brigeland community. The Cy-Fair Volunteer Fire Department cautions this will emit large amount of noise and flame. It may be accompanied by a strange smell, but this is not a gas leak.

All local agencies have been informed. CenterPoint says the flaring operation is expected to be over by 10pm.
Related Topics:
newsnatural gasCypress
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump Casts Doubt Over 'So-Called' Russian Hacking
American Airlines Jet Has 3rd Fume Incident in 3 Months
Chicago's Violence Spills Into 2017 With 28 Shot on New Year's Day
1,140 Lawyers Pen Letter Opposing Sessions' Nomination
More News
Top Stories
No charges for driver doing donuts on I-45
Congressman's son dabs during swearing-in photo
Man loses car in parking garage for 6 months
Ex-husband allegedly admits to murder of League City mom
School officer on leave after slamming girl to the ground
Good Samaritan hit with hammer during mall robbery
Young JJ Watt fan to receive jersey and visit from star Texan
Show More
Wild domestic dispute ends with car crash and couple injured
'Lost dream job': Man sues NASA for alleged mistreatment
Men wanted after shooting woman during robbery
Man charged with murder after attack at Walmart
Ford cancels plant in Mexico, adding 700 jobs in US
More News
Photos
Sugar Land rings in 2017 in grand fashion
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
Lost teddy bear takes adventure through airport
More Photos