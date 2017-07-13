NEWS

Residents allowed to return home after Bastrop Co. oil spill

EMBED </>More Videos

Residents are allowed to return to their homes as crews work to clean up an oil spill in Bastrop Co.

BASTROP, Texas (KTRK) --
Residents are returning home after a crude oil line rupture in Bastrop County prompted an evacuation order.

The order extended a mile around the site of the rupture at 417 FM-20. The roadway is expected to remain closed into Friday as authorities work to contain the spill.

According to local emergency management officials, a maintenance contractor struck the pipeline just before 9 a.m. Thursday. An estimated 50,000 gallons of oil leaked out of the ruptured pipeline.

PHOTOS: Oil spill in Bastrop County


Magellan, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, has shut off the pipeline and cleanup has begun at the site.

Nobody has been injured in connection with the incident.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newsoil spillsheltertexas newsevacuationTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
HCC trustee censured after bribery charge
Alvin ISD employee accused of inappropriate relationship
Investigators get break in case of 4 missing PA men
Former deputy constable charged with sexual assault
Cat in the Hat burglar, another suspect caught
More News
Top Stories
Former deputy constable charged with sexual assault
DPS trooper arrested in Harris Co. on prostitution charge
Alvin ISD employee accused of inappropriate relationship
HCC trustee censured after bribery charge
Investigators get break in case of 4 missing PA men
Houston Zoo welcomes 305-pound baby elephant
Cat in the Hat burglar, another suspect caught
Show More
Pool towering 40 stories over downtown drained
Suspect arrested after shots fired in Sugar Land
Authorities searching for teen last seen in May
Crash leaves eels and slime all over Oregon highway
Katy PD commends teen who bought brownie for cop
More News
Top Video
Craft your own wooden decor at The Rustic Brush
Alvin ISD employee accused of inappropriate relationship
Crash leaves eels and slime all over Oregon highway
Pool towering 40 stories over downtown drained
More Video