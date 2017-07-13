Residents are returning home after a crude oil line rupture in Bastrop County prompted an evacuation order.The order extended a mile around the site of the rupture at 417 FM-20. The roadway is expected to remain closed into Friday as authorities work to contain the spill.According to local emergency management officials, a maintenance contractor struck the pipeline just before 9 a.m. Thursday. An estimated 50,000 gallons of oil leaked out of the ruptured pipeline.Magellan, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, has shut off the pipeline and cleanup has begun at the site.Nobody has been injured in connection with the incident.