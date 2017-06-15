HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --In less than one month, three children in the Meyerland area have been targeted by gunfire. Two of the three kids have been hit by gunshots.
One is still recovering from his injuries, another escaped unharmed. On Wednesday night, a 10-month-old baby boy was shot to death in the arms of his father.
The suspects in all three cases have yet to be identified.
All the shootings happened within three miles of each other. In late May, a Meyerland mother was driving home with her baby safely tucked into his car carrier seat. Two speeding cars were seen in security video speeding by. It's believed that shots were fired from one of the cars. When she pulled into her driveway, she realized her son had been struck in the leg.
Today, the little boy is still recovering from a 'nick' to an artery in his leg. When the mother heard of Wednesday's fatal shooting less than two miles from her Meyerland home, the trauma came back with a vengeance.
"I took my son and we took shelter in a closet," she said. "I know people might think it's a grave overreaction, but because of what we've been through, I just had to do something to make him safe."
Due to the fact that the suspects are still at large, she asked neither her name nor image be used.
"My heart grieves for the family that lost their child," she said.
Less than two weeks after her son was shot, a woman filed a police report stating that she had been followed as she drove away from a store parking lot on Beechnut and Bissonnet. Like the other mother, her young child was in a car seat. When she got on the Southwest Freeway, she told police a dark Chrysler sedan drove beside her and an occupant fired a gun at her car.
The bullets narrowly missed striking the child.
The mom of the 1-year-old said the neighborhood is extremely concerned about security, including enhanced law enforcement patrols. In response, Houston City Council member Ellen Cohen said HPD increased patrols in the area Wednesday. She also said she and HPD's Police Chief Art Acevedo plan to meet with residents next week to discuss public safety concerns.
The mom said she has no proof that gangs may be to blame, but she suspects that's what has brought fear into her neighborhood.
"I think the level of violence and extreme they're willing to go to, with no respect for life, points in that direction," she added.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff