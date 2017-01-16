  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Extended Eyewitness News coverage of weather and traffic
NEWS

Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in photos and quotations

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image "><span></span></div><span class="caption-text">A look back at some of the civil rights leader&#39;s most poignant quotes.</span></div>
Related Topics:
newsmlk
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
At Least Five Dead After Shooting at Electronic Music Festival in Mexico
Trump Suggests, Without Evidence, That CIA Director Is 'Leaker' Behind Unsubstantiated Report
5 killed in shooting at nightclub at Mexican resort
Historic photos from the 1965 Selma to Montgomery marches
More News
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Extended weather and traffic coverage
Heavy rain possible in the Houston area on MLK Day
Baby rescued from burning apartment
5 killed in shooting at nightclub at Mexican resort
At least 33 dead in Kyrgyzstan cargo plane crash
PHOTOS: Cargo plane crash kills dozens in Kyrgyzstan
Your picks for Super Bowl? Packers, Falcons, Steelers or Patriots
Show More
Cats in Webster living in shelter for more than a year
Homeowner stops burglary from 7,000 miles away
Report: Bernie Madoff capitalizing off of hot chocolate in prison
Man on FBI's 10 most-wanted list arrested in Texas
PHOTOS: These runners remembered to have fun
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Runners take to the streets
PHOTOS: These runners remembered to have fun
PHOTOS: Competing in races with style!
PHOTOS: Texans pets show off their team spirit
More Photos