NEWS

'Refugees Welcome' banner unfurled on Statue of Liberty

EMBED </>More News Videos

A banner reading "Refugees Welcome" was unfurled on the Statue of Liberty

LIBERTY ISLAND, NY --
A banner reading "Refugees Welcome" was unfurled on the Statue of Liberty Tuesday afternoon.

The banner, approximately 20 feet by 3 feet, was spotted on the pedestal just before 1 p.m., affixed by nylon rope to the wall of the public observation deck at the base of the statue.

Rangers, alerted to its presence, immediately made their way to the location and conducted an assessment of the banner and how it was attached to the monument.

It was determined that the banner could be removed without damaging the pedestal, and Rangers began the process of removing it.

Officials remind the public that affixing a banner to the national monument is strictly prohibited, and an investigation is underway by the United States Park Police to identify suspects.
Related Topics:
newsrefugeesstatue of libertyu.s. & worldimmigrationNew York
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
'No evidence of shooter or shooting' at Ben Taub Hospital
Banner reading 'Refugees Welcome' appears at base of Statue of Liberty
Newspaper apologizes after Trump headline misprint
Galveston couple found dead in murder-suicide
More News
Top Stories
'No evidence of shooter or shooting' at Ben Taub Hospital
Timeline of Ben Taub Hospital events
Mother of 2 killed on her way to work
Judge blocks Texas cutting Medicaid to Planned Parenthood
43 Outback, Carrabba's and Bonefish Grills to close
Galveston couple found dead in murder-suicide
Powerball jackpot reaches staggering $403 million
Show More
Newspaper apologizes after Trump headline misprint
Brutal beating: Suspects sought in deliveryman attack
Exclusive: Video shows dog rescued from drain
Tom Brady's missing jersey valued at $500,000
Texas A&M Cadet killed in car crash
More News
Top Video
Powerball jackpot reaches staggering $403 million
'No evidence of shooter or shooting' at Ben Taub Hospital
Brutal beating: Suspects sought in deliveryman attack
California spillway spills over for first time in 10 years
More Video