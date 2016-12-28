NEWS

The world reacts to the death of Debbie Reynolds

Reaction to the death of actress Debbie Reynolds Wednesday at 84, a day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher, died:



- "I can't imagine what Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' family are going through this week. I send all of my love." - Ellen DeGeneres on Twitter.

- "Debbie Reynolds was one of the last of Hollywood Royalty. It breaks my heart that she is gone. I'd hoped that my grieving was done for 2016." - William Shatner on Twitter.
IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away


- "A final curtain made of tears #DebbieReynolds #CarrieFisher" - Actress Rose McGowan on Twitter.

- "Today is officially a sad day. As a mother my heart goes out to Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher. RIP DB and CF" - Actress Zoe Saldana on Twitter.

- "The unbearable loss of a child and now this. Rest In Peace Carrie and Debbie, sending our love and prayers to the Fisher, Lord family" - Actress Lisa Rinna on Twitter.

- "Deepest condolences to the family of Debbie Reynolds. I was just notified of her passing. Such a talented charming lady & a good mother" - Actress Barbara Eden on Twitter.
