Razor blades found melted into Huntsville playground equipment

Huntsville police say razor blades have been found melted into playground equipment in two city parks. A heating device is being used to melt portions of the plastic slides and razor blades are then inserted into the surface.

The City of Huntsville Parks and Leisure Department say they routinely inspect the playground equipment and discovered the razor blades on July 6. City staff say they are installing cameras at the parks to help identify suspects.

The blades were found at Boettcher Mill Park located at 101 Boettcher Mill Rd and Emancipation Park located at 300 Martin Luther King Blvd.

Huntsville police says there should be no reason for anyone to have a lighter or any type of open flame at city parks after passage of the city's smoking ordinance.

If you have information on these incidents, please contact the Huntsville Police Department at (936) 291-5480 or (936) 435-8001.
