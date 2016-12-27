NEWS

FOUL ODOR: Raw sewage spilling into apartment in southeast Houston
EMBED </>More News Videos

Famiy cleaning up from sewage in apartment, Elissa Rivas reports.

By
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
For some residents in southeast Houston, the smell of raw sewage put a damper on their Christmas holiday.

"I spent Christmas day cleaning up, that's all," Rosie Perez said.

She said the raw sewage showed up in her tub earlier this month.

"Raw sewage was all over the place, in the hallways, in the bathroom, it was all up against this wall, to the window, it's just bad, stinks horrible, don't know what else to do," she said.

Perez says management sent out a plumber over the weekend to fix the issue.

The manager told Eyewitness News that the plumbing required a major repair. By Tuesday afternoon, the plumber was onsite at the complex.
Related Topics:
newssewage spillsewerHouston
(Copyright ©2016 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Sex offender arrested after photos found of underage girls
Obama Praises Peace During Japanese PM Pearl Harbor Visit
Sex offender accused of having child porn
HPD search for suspect in fatal shooting
More News
Top Stories
Katy police investigating first murder since 2013
Former UH player, son of Texans' Vince Wilfork arrested
Woman with gun shot, killed by Brazoria County deputies
Trump Tower evacuated due to suspicious package
'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher has died
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
Actors, artists and notable figures we lost in 2016
Show More
Sex offender arrested after photos found of underage girls
Where are the sex offenders?
Prosecutors: Paul Wall promoted 'smoke session'
HPD search for suspect in fatal shooting
Woman's body dumped near children's park
More News
Top Video
Former UH player, son of Texans' Vince Wilfork arrested
Sex offender arrested after photos found of underage girls
1 dead, 1 injured after thousands attend quinceañera
11-year-old boy receives adoption certificate for Christmas
More Video