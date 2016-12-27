For some residents in southeast Houston, the smell of raw sewage put a damper on their Christmas holiday."I spent Christmas day cleaning up, that's all," Rosie Perez said.She said the raw sewage showed up in her tub earlier this month."Raw sewage was all over the place, in the hallways, in the bathroom, it was all up against this wall, to the window, it's just bad, stinks horrible, don't know what else to do," she said.Perez says management sent out a plumber over the weekend to fix the issue.The manager told Eyewitness News that the plumbing required a major repair. By Tuesday afternoon, the plumber was onsite at the complex.