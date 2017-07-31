Raging two-alarm fire destroys $1M home in Spring

Firefighters are battling a raging fire after a large, four bedroom home in Spring erupted in flames.The house on Star Ledge Court has sustained major damage, and the garage was completely destroyed from our vantage point via SkyEye13.When crews arrived, they found heavy flames and black smoke pouring out of the roof of the garage.The fire soon spread inside the home, prompting firefighters to pull a second alarm for additional help.There is no word of any injuries, and we do not know how the fire started.According to records, the 5,011-square-foot home was built in 2008, and is worth $960,560.Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for more on this developing story.