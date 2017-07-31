NEWS

Raging two-alarm fire destroys $1M home in Spring

EMBED </>More Videos

Firefighters battling large house fire in Spring.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --
Firefighters are battling a raging fire after a large, four bedroom home in Spring erupted in flames.

The house on Star Ledge Court has sustained major damage, and the garage was completely destroyed from our vantage point via SkyEye13.

When crews arrived, they found heavy flames and black smoke pouring out of the roof of the garage.

PHOTOS: Major fire destroys home in Spring


The fire soon spread inside the home, prompting firefighters to pull a second alarm for additional help.

There is no word of any injuries, and we do not know how the fire started.

According to records, the 5,011-square-foot home was built in 2008, and is worth $960,560.

Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for more on this developing story.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newshouse fireSpring
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
A look at every North Korean missile test this year
60-year-old grandmother kills robbery suspect near Katy
White House communications director resigns
Anthony Scaramucci out as White House communications director
More News
Top Stories
60-year-old grandmother kills robbery suspect near Katy
White House communications director resigns
Astros acquire pitcher from Blue Jays
More TB testing due for George Bush HS students
Innocent man killed in carwash shootout
Manhunt for gunmen who shot U.S. tourist in Turks and Caicos
Tropical Storm Emily brings drenching rains to Florida
Airport worker punches passenger holding a baby
Show More
Lower humidity for Monday!
Twins' mom dies days after their birth and their dad slain
Gold replica of lunar module stolen from museum
Man dies after being pulled out of South LA donation box
This photo shoot is so Napoleon Dynamite!
More News
Top Video
Man and dog escape from flash flood
Two-year-old fist-bumps fellow passengers
White House communications director resigns
Manhunt for gunmen who shot U.S. tourist in Turks and Caicos
More Video