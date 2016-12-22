NEWS

Racist rant in Kentucky JC Penney goes viral
EMBED </>More News Videos

A retailer is trying to figure out who the shopper is who went on the now viral racist rant.

KENTUCKY --
A retailer in Kentucky is trying to figure out who the shopper is who went on a racist rant that is now bouncing around social media.

Video of the incident captured the woman saying: "You all are nobodies. Just because you come from another country it don't make you nobody. Nobody. You're probably on welfare. The taxpayers probably paid for all that stuff."

Witnesses say the woman "went off" when one of the Hispanic women walked to the front of the line to add items to her friend's purchase.

JC Penney is working to identify her so the store can ban her permanently.

The company also wants to find the two customers to offer an apology for their experience.
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldracismshoppingKentucky
(Copyright ©2016 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Funeral for slain Alief ISD board member
States Won by Trump Have Highest Obamacare Enrollment
After Bathroom Bill Repeal Failure, ACLU to See North Carolina 'in Court'
Trump: US 'Must Greatly Strengthen' Nuclear Capabilities
Passenger removed after harassing Ivanka Trump
More News
Top Stories
Funeral for slain Alief ISD board member
Passenger removed after harassing Ivanka Trump
Mother dies after car pins her against house in NW Harris Co.
YouTuber known for pranks removed from flight
Police: Drunk semi driver weaves, then crawls on road
Busiest days for holiday travel begin at Houston airports
Shopping for toy robots? Read this before you buy
Show More
Texas tops list of worst drivers in nation
Brownsville man hurt in Christmas market attack
Rookie latest victim of Texans annual dinner prank
Santa gator: Woman allowed to keep pet gator
Colo, oldest gorilla in US, turns 60
More News
Top Video
Shopping for toy robots? Read this before you buy
Texas tops list of worst drivers in nation
Santa gator: Woman allowed to keep pet gator
Brownsville man hurt in Christmas market attack
More Video