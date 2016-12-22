Racist rant in Kentucky JC Penney goes viral

A retailer in Kentucky is trying to figure out who the shopper is who went on a racist rant that is now bouncing around social media.Video of the incident captured the woman saying: "You all are nobodies. Just because you come from another country it don't make you nobody. Nobody. You're probably on welfare. The taxpayers probably paid for all that stuff."Witnesses say the woman "went off" when one of the Hispanic women walked to the front of the line to add items to her friend's purchase.JC Penney is working to identify her so the store can ban her permanently.The company also wants to find the two customers to offer an apology for their experience.