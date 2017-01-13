"It was all down the road in ditches and mailboxes."David Hastings was shocked at a letter, pulled from his family's front yard ditch in north Harris County by his school-aged daughter laced with racial slurs and profanity."She saw and I took it away from her pretty quick because I didn't want her to see these words because they're vulgar words on here," said Hastings.ABC13 had to heavily blur the language disparaging people of Mexican descent -- saying in part -- "you have a few days to be in this country" ... "you're going to be shipped out of here" ... "If you don't like it come see me."One neighbor called the Harris County Sheriff's Office to file a report. As for the address listed in Missouri City, Hastings isn't familiar with it.No one was home when Eyewitness News checked it out."They must have a lot of hatred toward Mexican people to write something like this," added Hastings. "I don't know what happened to make them write something like this but they must have a lot of hatred in their heart."Tonight at 6, ABC13's Elissa Rivas has more on this story.