Racist, hate-filled graffiti left at Memorial High School

Officials with Spring Branch ISD are investigating 'racist and hate-filled' graffiti left overnight at Memorial High School.The district called the graffiti "highly offensive nature of content." Some of the graffiti sprayed on the campus included the N-word and "white power.""We stand against hate in all its forms and will never tolerate behavior that makes any member of the Spring Branch ISD family feel unsafe or disrespected," the district said in a statement.According to a letter from Principal Lisa Weir to parents, the graffiti appeared along the main courtyard and the west parking lot wall. It contained racial slurs, hate symbols and foul language.NAACP Houston responded to the graffiti and called on the district to take appropriate actions."Racism is a sore that we will not allow to fester and we will do whatever is necessary to expose those people who are carrying the racist message," Dr. Carolyn Evans-Shabazz said.NAACP officials said they will work with the district to come up with a solution. They cited reports that some of the white students stood in front of the graffiti, which included a Swastika, and posed for photos."It's unfortunate that children in 2017 have to return to school and find these disturbing images on campus," Dallas Jones said.Police with Spring Branch ISD are investigating the incident.