A pedestrian was hit and killed by a METRO bus in downtown Houston Tuesday evening.The incident happened around 6:10pm on Milam near Congress.METRO Police Lt. Dennis Ribeiro said the bus, with no passengers on board, was turning southbound onto Milam from Congress."Somewhere in the vicinity of the crosswalk, made contact with the pedestrian. He was pronounced dead by HFD," Ribeiro said.The driver, whose name was not released, has been with METRO for 13 years. Ribeiro said she will be checked for drugs or alcohol, per federal protocol. She was making her first run of the day to the Clear Lake-area when the incident happened.Ribeiro would not say if the light was green when the bus was turning or whether the man had the signal to cross."That's all part of the investigation," he said.The victim had identification on him, though his name has not been released.The bus is equipped with cameras and investigators will be reviewing the video.