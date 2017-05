Queen Elizabeth II visited the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital on Thursday to try to bring a little comfort to victims affected by this week's terror attacks.The monarch spoke with several young people injured in the blast, including one Ariana Grande fan who was still wearing a shirt from the concert. The Queen also spoke with hospital staff.The bombing on Monday killed 22 people and injured at least 59. Among the seriously injured, officials said , were 12 children under the age of 16.