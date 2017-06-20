EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2112637" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Authorities need your help identifying a purse snatcher.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1732325" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Museum District mother says crooks stole $8,000 from her bank accounts after snatching her purse.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1986990" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A woman risked her life to stop a purse snatcher in north Houston.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1531420" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Woman run over in violent parking lot purse snatch

Deputies are looking for a thief who made a clean getaway with a woman's purse at the car wash.The Broward County Sheriff's Office said a Florida woman was shocked when a man who was busy vacuuming his car ended up taking her bag.Surveillance video shows the woman vacuuming out her own vehicle when the man in the black Volkswagen Passat parked next to her car.At one point, she checked her cellphone and then placed it back in her purse, in full view of the man who appeared to be watching.She walked off at one point, and a split second later, the man grabbed the purse and sped off.Deputies said the thief is still at large.