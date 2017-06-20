NEWS

WANTED: Purse-snatching thief targets woman at car wash

Surveillence video shows the moment a thief got away with a woman's purse at a car wash. (KTRK)

OAKLAND PARK, Florida (KTRK) --
Deputies are looking for a thief who made a clean getaway with a woman's purse at the car wash.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office said a Florida woman was shocked when a man who was busy vacuuming his car ended up taking her bag.

Surveillance video shows the woman vacuuming out her own vehicle when the man in the black Volkswagen Passat parked next to her car.

At one point, she checked her cellphone and then placed it back in her purse, in full view of the man who appeared to be watching.

She walked off at one point, and a split second later, the man grabbed the purse and sped off.

Deputies said the thief is still at large.

Authorities need your help identifying a purse snatcher.

A Museum District mother says crooks stole $8,000 from her bank accounts after snatching her purse.

A woman risked her life to stop a purse snatcher in north Houston.

