NEWS

Psychic hit by car inside restaurant says he didn't see it coming

EMBED </>More Videos

Psychic hit by car inside restaurant says he didn't see it coming. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on June 14, 2017. (WPVI)

A man was able to walk away after a car slammed through a restaurant and pinned him against the wall.

Surveillance video from inside the restaurant in Arizona shows the moment a car came barreling through the window and directly hit Blair Robertson.

Robertson is a psychic, but he says he didn't see this coming.

"A lot of times we can't even read our own lives and that's just how it works," he said.

Robertson was eating lunch with a friend at the time, who is also a psychic.

Somehow both were able to walk away from the incident with minor injuries.

At this time it is unclear what caused the driver to slam into the restaurant.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldaccidentcrashrestaurantcar into building
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Scalise in critical condition after gunman opens fire at congressional baseball practice
Residents say city chopped trees not on city property
Several Texas lawmakers in the line of fire in Virginia shooting
Report: Justice Dept. special counsel investigating Trump for obstruction of justice
More News
Top Stories
HPD: 10-month-old killed during shooting in SW Houston
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 5 minutes of terror in Virginia
Dog suffers injuries after abuse in Montgomery County
Several Texas lawmakers in the line of fire in Virginia shooting
Active case of TB at George Bush HS, students to be tested
Houstonian among victims in violent Virginia shooting
Robbery suspect kills dog during home invasion
Show More
Paternity suit claims Denny's suspect had drug, anger issues
Residents say city chopped trees not on city property
Teen dies after being shot by twin brother
Rep. Scalise shot at congressional baseball practice
Man spent 12 hours clinging to pipe in Galveston Bay
More News
Top Video
Residents say city chopped trees not on city property
Several Texas lawmakers in the line of fire in Virginia shooting
Man spent 12 hours clinging to pipe in Galveston Bay
Pleasure Pier pays tribute to our first responders
More Video