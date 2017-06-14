Surveillance video from inside the restaurant in Arizona shows the moment a car came barreling through the window and directly hit Blair Robertson.
Robertson is a psychic, but he says he didn't see this coming.
"A lot of times we can't even read our own lives and that's just how it works," he said.
Robertson was eating lunch with a friend at the time, who is also a psychic.
Somehow both were able to walk away from the incident with minor injuries.
At this time it is unclear what caused the driver to slam into the restaurant.
