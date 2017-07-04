NEWS

Protesters arrested during Nathan's hot dog contest in Coney Island

David Novarro has the details. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

BROOKLYN, New York --
Five people were arrested when they tried to disrupt the Nathan's hot dog eating contest in Coney Island.

Police said the protesters, who are believed to be animal activists, began spreading out a banner just as reigning champion Joey Chestnut was finishing his 10th hot dog.

Officers spotted them and climbed over barricades to get to the demonstrators.

Police remove animal rights activists as they try to protest at the Nathan's Annual Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest won by Joey Chestnut, Tuesday July 4, 2017.


There was a brief scuffle but the group was taken into custody.

The competition was not interrupted. Charges are pending against the protesters.

