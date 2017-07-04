BROOKLYN, New York --Five people were arrested when they tried to disrupt the Nathan's hot dog eating contest in Coney Island.
Police said the protesters, who are believed to be animal activists, began spreading out a banner just as reigning champion Joey Chestnut was finishing his 10th hot dog.
Officers spotted them and climbed over barricades to get to the demonstrators.
There was a brief scuffle but the group was taken into custody.
The competition was not interrupted. Charges are pending against the protesters.
