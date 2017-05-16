A prisoner has been charged with capital murder after allegedly confessing to the 1999 murder of an elderly woman.According to charging documents, San Diego Delgado wrote a letter to a Tyler County judge confessing to the murder of 93-year-old Novell McKissack. On September 4, 1999, Delgado allegedly pried open a window at McKissack's residence in northwest Houston in an attempt to steal items to sell for drug money.McKissack encountered Delgado in her home, and Delgado allegedly strangled and stabbed her repeatedly, according to the letter.In the early 2000s, Delgado was convicted of aggravated sexual assault and aggravated kidnapping in a separate case and sentenced to 25 years in a state prison.Investigators said he wrote the confession letter in 2014 while incarcerated at the Gib Lewis Unit in Woodville.According to investigators, one of McKissack's neighbors recognized Delgado's photo, which closely matched a composite sketch made of him at the time.Delgado will appear in Harris County court on Wednesday.