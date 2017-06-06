Pregnant woman, unborn child killed in Beaumont

A pregnant woman and her unborn child both died after the woman was shot several times in Beaumont, according to police.Authorities were called to the 6100 block of Sienna Trails early Tuesday morning, where they found a 19-year-old female who was seven months pregnant suffering from gunshot wounds in a parked car.The woman was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital, where she delivered the baby, but both were pronounced dead.According to police, the victim's mother was in the car with her at the time of the shooting.Family members told ABC13 the two women had just arrived back in Beaumont from a doctor's appointment in Galveston. The family member said the shooting was a robbery gone wrong.Authorities are looking for three men in connection with the shooting, but they have not yet released a physical description of the suspects.Anyone with information should to call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477).