NEWS

Pregnant woman charged after hitting alleged thief with SUV

EMBED </>More Videos

Pregnant woman in Asheville charged after hitting alleged thief with SUV

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina --
The Asheville Police Department charged a pregnant woman with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon after she ran over an alleged thief with her SUV in a Walmart parking lot Wednesday afternoon.

WLOS-TV in Asheville has exclusive video of the incident.


Christine Braswell, 26, spoke with the TV station after it happened. She said she caught the man, later identified as Robert Raines, rummaging through her SUV. When he ran off with her purse, she got in her SUV and ran over him.

"He was with my purse and he took off and I took off after him," Braswell told News 13. "Me being five months pregnant, I chased a little ways then come back, jumped in the car, threw it in gear and come across the curb and ran him over. I was not going to let him get away with it. It's not right, it's not fair."

Christine Braswell



Raines was taken to the hospital after the incident with minor injuries. He's charged with felony breaking and entering, larceny and misdemeanor damage to property.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newsassaultu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump's long history of calling women 'crazy,' attacking their appearance
White House and first lady defend Trump's tweets about TV host
16 arrested after prostitution sting in north Harris Co.
Suspect in custody after fatal shooting in League City
Trump faces backlash after ridiculing female TV host's looks
More News
Top Stories
Grand jury declines to indict officers in Cullen Blvd shooting
Suspect in custody after fatal shooting in League City
Group condemns dropped charge in Sandra Bland case
Highest rain chance is near the coast
Houston's first skyscraper up for sale
Garth Brooks talks to astronauts from NASA
New initiative targets 'worst of the worst' criminals in Houston
Show More
Pigs take over Dallas highway after big rig overturns
Online consignment store ThredUP opening TX location
Everything you need to know about Trump's travel ban
Questions remain amid new recycling contract
Police recover coins saved to pay for Disney vacation
More News
Top Video
Get ready to "Adore' Prince like never before
Houston's first skyscraper up for sale
Garth Brooks talks to astronauts from NASA
Everything you need to know about Trump's travel ban
More Video