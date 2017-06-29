NEWS

Pothole causes tire damage on Dixie Farm Road in Houston

Pothole blows out tires on Dixie Farm Road. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A pothole caused damage to several cars on Dixie Farm Road near Beamer Wednesday morning.

According to Chris Reagan, he was traveling to work when his car made a dip in the pothole.


His right tire was blown out and flat.

Reagan said he witnessed several other cars blow out their tires in the same spot.

Hours after ABC13 called Harris County Pct. 1 about the pothole, officials sent a crew to patch the spot. A permanent fix is scheduled for Friday.

