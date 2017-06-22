The District Attorney's office has released disturbing details in the case of a man charged with raping and beating an elderly woman at the Brookdale West University senior living center.Justin Glenn Ellis, 21, faces up to life in prison if convicted of aggravated sexual assault. District attorney prosecutors said he is a potential serial rapist."We feel like he is a predator that targets and attacks elderly women at senior living facilities," the prosecutor said.According to the district attorney's office, Ellis attacked the 88-year-old woman on June 11 while she was in bed watching television."Do you like this?" he repeatedly asked the woman during the attack, according to court papers. The prosecutor said Ellis beat the woman, covered her face with a pillow case and sodomized her."I would describe the crime as heinous, disgusting, and mortifying," the prosecutor said.Police arrested Ellis Wednesday night when he tried to break into another senior living center, officials said.He is also suspected in other crimes involving the same sort of circumstances, prosecutors said. Ellis does not have any prior felonies, but he has at least two dozen other mug shots on file with the Texas Department of Public Safety dating back to 2009, mostly for trespassing and another one for a terroristic threat."I was appalled that it would happen," said Sandra Gunn, a realtor whose own mother is a resident of the facility. "I'm very concerned for my mother and her friends that live here.""I think it's dreadful, and there's a sick person out there," said resident Pat Wall.But Wall added that unfortunately, crime happens everywhere, even in complexes where seniors live.Gunn said she's frustrated because the windows at the facility were not locked, and there is no full time security guard after hours. HPD also confirmed there was no working security camera system in the complex at the time of the assault."How can you have a property like this without security, how can you have a property like this without cameras that record? Why do you have cameras if they're not recording to use them," said Gunn, clearly frustrated.Gunn said an attempted burglary in late May at the same facility should have been a wake up call to managers at Brookdale. She is frustrated that security upgrades were not made sooner."Now they are changing the key entry to a fob system, now they have off duty HPD officers, now they're adding new locks on windows and doors. It's too late," she said.Brookdale, one of the largest operators of senior living facilities in the country, confirmed the attack with a statement to Eyewitness News.Officials said Ellis has been homeless in recent years and is known to frequent the vicinity of the attack, as well as the Bellaire and West University Place areas.Authorities are asking anyone with any information about Ellis to contact the Houston Police Department's Adult Sex Crime Division or the Harris County District Attorney's Office's Sex Crimes Unit.The Houston Police Sex Crimes Division can be reached at 713-308-1180 and District Attorney's Sex Crimes Unit at 713-274-0150.