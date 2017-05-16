POSTAL SERVICE

Post office will now send you images of what's in your mailbox

Identity theft experts aren't too hot on the USPS's newest program. (KTRK)

A new pilot program could end wasted trips to your mailbox.

"Informed delivery" is being tested by the U.S. Postal Service, and allows you to get email notifications with scanned images of your mail when it is delivered.

The free service is expanding to Houston, and is available through a limited program across the country.

Identity theft experts warn there could be possible privacy issues with hackers, however.

"They have your name, they have your address, they have your doctor, they have your Chase Bank," identity expert Mari Frank said. "The more information they know about you without having to go to your mailbox, the easier it is to steal your identity."

Want to try the service out? Head over to the USPS website to see if it is in your area.
Click here to register for Informed Delivery with USPS

