Possible human remains found in sealed bin in northwest Harris County

Authorities are investigating reports of human remains found in a sealed bin. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, TX (KTRK) --
Harris County Sheriff's deputies, along with crime scene unit detectives, are investigating a scene outside Copperfield North Apartment Homes in northwest Harris County.

One neighbor told Eyewitness News she called police after discovering possible human remains inside a sealed bin Thursday morning.

"We've been smelling a foul smell for the last two days and I went to the field and there was like a plastic gray tub and I opened it up and it looked like a decomposed body in there, like a baby looking thing," Sarah Siegert said.

Technicians have taken the remains back to a lab to examine.

"It appears to be in a severe state of decomposition, months, maybe 6 to 8 to 10 months, it's very hard to determine right now," Deputy Thomas Gilliland said.
