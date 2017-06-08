Harris County Sheriff's deputies, along with crime scene unit detectives, are investigating a scene outside Copperfield North Apartment Homes in northwest Harris County.One neighbor told Eyewitness News she called police after discovering possible human remains inside a sealed bin Thursday morning."We've been smelling a foul smell for the last two days and I went to the field and there was like a plastic gray tub and I opened it up and it looked like a decomposed body in there, like a baby looking thing," Sarah Siegert said.Technicians have taken the remains back to a lab to examine."It appears to be in a severe state of decomposition, months, maybe 6 to 8 to 10 months, it's very hard to determine right now," Deputy Thomas Gilliland said.