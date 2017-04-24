NEWS

Dallas police are responding to a possible active shooter situation at an office building

DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) --
Dallas police said officers are responding Monday to reports of a person with a gun at an office building in the north of the city.

Police provided no other details, including whether any shots were fired or any injuries reported in 911 calls Monday morning.

Television footage showed a heavy police response, including a SWAT team, at the multi-story office building along an interstate. A broken window can be seen on one of the upper floors of the mirrored tower.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said they dispatched three rescue units to the scene. A Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman could not confirm whether there were any fatalities.

Hannah Greenhaw was among the workers evacuated safely from the offices near a multi-level highway interchange known as the High Five.

Greenhaw told KXAS-TV that people from an office across the hall came over to warn them to lock the doors because there had been reports of an active shooter. Everyone in her office hurried to a corner in the back and turned out the lights, she said.

Armed tactical police officers then arrived, entered her office and told the workers to put their hands up, according to Greenhaw. Officers helped evacuate everyone from the building, she said, with some people allowed to use elevators.

"There was a few of us who couldn't actually walk down 10 flights of stairs," Greenhaw said.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsactive shooterswattexas newsDallas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Haley tells N. Korea, 'We don't want war, so don't start one'
Charges filed in deadly crash that killed 3 people
3 children among 5 dead in New York City house fire
Trump to sign executive orders on offshore drilling, Veterans Affairs this week
VIDEO: Driver attacked in Manhattan Beach road rage
More News
Top Stories
Missing girl in Jellystone Park found alive and safe
VIDEO: Driver attacked in Manhattan Beach road rage
Charges filed in deadly crash that killed 3 people
Police: Woman violently attacked and killed in Houston
22 arrested, in 'pot party' raid
Strong storms could disrupt 2017 BP MS150
Ferry slams into breakwater in Canary Islands
Show More
Family rescues kitten stuck in bedroom wall
Bebe expects to close all its stores by the end of May
New McDonald's uniforms getting no love online
Former President Obama at University of Chicago Monday
Spring HS students dismissed due to power outage
More News
Photos
EARTH DAY: Stunning views of Earth from space
PHOTOS: Prince through the years
PHOTOS: Thousands gather for 4/20 party at Golden Gate Park
PHOTOS: ABC13 anchors' and reporters' prom pics
More Photos