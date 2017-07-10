NEWS

Police: Man cuts woman with scissors, then tries to rape her

A Fayetteville man is behind bars after police said he allegedly assaulted and tried to rape a woman. (Credit: Fayetteville Police Department )

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina --
A man is behind bars after police said he allegedly assaulted and tried to rape a woman.

On Sunday, Fayetteville police were called to a home near Yadkin Road on reports of an attempted rape.

When officers arrived, they learned that Alvi Evans, 40, had assaulted a female in his home.

Evans allegedly tried to strangle the woman, and cut her with a pair of scissors.

Authorities said Evans then tried to rape the woman. She was able to escape and seek help.

The victim was transported to Cape Fear Medical Center and is listed in good condition.

Evans has been charged with attempted first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, assault by strangulation, and assault with a deadly weapon.

He was booked into the Cumberland County Detention Center.

