Family identified victim as Zuleika Hernandez.

Police release image of truck believed to have been stolen from home following murder.

Police are getting more details about the violent attack and murder of a woman inside a home on Houston's south side.It is now believed the killer was already inside the house waiting for her when she arrived home Friday.Investigators say neighbors last saw the woman returning to the house in the 6600 block of Sherwood Drive near Alberta Friday just before 5 p.m.Family of the victim identified her as Zuleika Hernandez.Neighbors also told police Hernandez's dogs were in the yard when she arrived home.Police say those neighbors then saw the white truck leave from the home just minutes later but they did not see who was driving.Investigators described what they're calling a "gruesome scene" inside the home.Homicide detectives believe Hernandez knew her killer.Her body was found after a family member went to check on her Sunday night after not hearing from her for several days.Police say the driveway gate was locked and the family member reportedly needed to climb the gate in order to get onto the property.Investigators say her body was found in the bathroom of the home. Signs of a struggle and blood were found in several rooms, according to police.At this time, police do not believe that Hernandez's husband is responsible for her death. He is currently behind bars on an unrelated charge.It is not clear what injuries caused her death.Police are mounting an intense search for the suspect who they say also stole a truck from the home.The truck is described as a white Ford F-350 with license plate: CYR 9260. It has a roofing company decal on the back. Police say the truck has damage to the hood and a decal on the back windshield with the colors of the El Salvador flag.