NEWS

Woman accused of tampering with baby formula, returned it for refund

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman is accused of substituting flour for infant formula in containers returned to several local stores for refunds, and one child got sick. (KTRK)

TUCSON, Arizona --
A Tucson woman is accused of substituting flour for infant formula in containers returned to several local stores for refunds, and police have warned the public to check formula containers' seals for tampering.

One child got sick from ingesting tampered formula but is in good condition after being treated at a hospital and released May 5, police said late Thursday.

Police Chief Chris Magnus held an unusual nighttime news conference to disclose the arrest and to warn the public. "We're concerned about this and wanted to get the information out as quickly as possible to avoid any other children from becoming sick," Magnus said.

Police said the suspect was motivated by money and apparently took place over at least several days and possibly for up to two months. The formula was either purchased or stolen, police said.

Dr. Francisco Garcia, chief medical officer for Pima County, said tests are being conducted to determine whether other substances were put in formula containers along with flour, such as something to make it more palatable.

Police said Jennifer LaPlante, 30, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of fraudulent schemes and artifices and child endangerment.

LaPlante remained jailed Friday. It wasn't immediately known whether she has an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

Police listed two Fry's grocery stores and two Wal-Mart stores, all on Tucson's eastside, that are linked to the incident.

Officials at Arkansas-based Wal-Mart said they don't restock baby formula and are "deeply disturbed" by the Tucson incident.

"Our customers deserve safe, quality foods, and we have policies in place to help ensure that returned baby formula is not put back on our shelves," Wal-Mart spokesman Ragan Dickens said in a statement.

A police department spokesman, Sgt. Pete Dugan, said Friday he wasn't aware of additional reports of tampered formula.

However, detectives remained "smack-dab in the middle of the investigation," Dugan said. "They need to find out if there's others involved. They need to find out if there's other stores involved."

Officials advised recent purchasers of infant formula from Tucson businesses to check seals on containers and to see whether the formula smelled normal.

Parents shouldn't feed infants with any formula if there's any question of possible tampering, Garcia said. "Those seals should be intact," he said.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsbabyillnessArizona
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump says 'fast decision' on new FBI head is possible as candidate interviews underway
Trump slams 'critics' in his first commencement address as president
Community remembering children killed in house fire
Donald Trump's tax law firm has 'deep' ties to Russia
More News
Top Stories
Don't waste your weekend! What to do around Houston
Community remembering children killed in house fire
EXCLUSIVE: Woman jumps into back of purse snatcher's truck
Best brunch spots to treat mom
Texas couple uses bull for baby gender reveal
Police officer to donate kidney to boy she just met
Hospital throws prom for teen cancer patients
Show More
Dozens of countries hit by huge cyberextortion attack
Most popular baby names of 2016
Woman finds squid-like gunk in bottle of coconut water
Police nab suspect after wild chase through SE Houston
Make mom breakfast in bed for Mother's Day
More News
Top Video
Sen. Cornyn reportedly in running to head FBI
Legendary heart surgeon Denton Cooley's home for sale
EXCLUSIVE: Woman jumps into back of purse snatcher's truck
Dozens of countries hit by huge cyberextortion attack
More Video