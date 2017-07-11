A Pennsylvania woman is facing attempted murder charged after she allegedly set her boyfriend on fire.Leigh Ann Sepelyak, 38, told police she was mad at her boyfriend.Sunday while he was sleeping, she allegedly poured gasoline on him, lit a match and threw it on him.She then reportedly grabbed a bucket of urine to put the flames out.The couple had apparently been using a bucket in place of a bathroom.The fire burned nearly 25 percent of the man's body. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.