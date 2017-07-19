NEWS

Police: Woman abandoned 14-year-old son on highway

EMBED </>More Videos

Police: Woman abandoned 14-year-old son on Del. highway. Brian Taff reported during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on July 18, 2017.

MILFORD, Delaware --
A Delaware woman has been charged with abandoning her child in Milford.

Police were called around 7:05 p.m. last Thursday to the 900 block of DuPont Boulevard for the report of a child who had been sitting near a business for an extended period of time.

Arriving officers located a 14-year-old boy who stated he had been left there by his mother and he was waiting for her return.

Police determined the child had a medical condition that appeared to have gone untreated. They say he was left with medications with no direction on how they should be taken.

The child was taken into custody and turned over to the Delaware Division of Family Services.

Jill Griffith, 48, was arrested on Sunday and charged with abandonment of a child 14-years-old or over, child abuse 2nd degree recklessly/intentionally cause physical injury to a child with intellectual disabilities and endangering the welfare of a child.

Bail was set at $1,100 secured, along with a no contact order with the victim.

Griffith was committed to the Delores J. Baylor Women's Correctional Institution.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsmother chargedchild abandonedDelaware
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump thinks he has 'one last shot' at changing health care vote
Democrats want FBI to review Ivanka Trump's security clearance
What we know about the Trump-Putin dinner encounter
Republican senator defends Muslim Democrat hoping to unseat him
Britain to ban sexist advertising
More News
Top Stories
Head-on crash kills 2 and injures 3 in east Harris Co.
Houston's In-N-Out Burger to land on Westheimer Road
Woman hit by 2 vehicles in Westheimer crash
Biker uses helmet in Brazos Co. road rage attack
IAH lot offering half off on multi-day parking
Texas teens hold quinceanera protest at the Capitol
Woman in miniskirt sparks outrage
Mickey surprises kids with adoption news
Show More
Britain to ban sexist advertising
Man once charged in Josue Flores' murder walks free
Green LED lights used to treat migraine pain in new study
Family of 5 kicked off JetBlue flight seeks answer
Stampeding bison stop traffic
More News
Top Video
Mickey surprises kids with adoption news
Britain to ban sexist advertising
IAH lot offering half off on multi-day parking
Houston's In-N-Out Burger to land on Westheimer Road
More Video