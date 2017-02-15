NYPD

Police use Taser on pregnant woman during fight in New York

A pregnant woman says she's worried about her baby's health after police used a Taser on her. (KTRK)

NEW YORK, NY --
Outraged neighbors watched as police used a Taser on a pregnant woman during a fight in New York.

Dailene Rosario is 14 weeks pregnant, and says she's terrified how the whole incident might affect her child, especially after delivering a stillborn baby eight months ago.

"It was more than enough cops to handle me," Rosario told ABC News.

Video of the frightening incident shows a sea of blue uniforms as three officers tried restraining the 17-year-old Rosario.

"I was screaming I was pregnant the whole time," Rosario said, adding, "I was telling them, 'Get off me, I didn't do anything wrong.'"

Rosario said the incident Friday stems from a fight over a video game between her boyfriend and her sister's boyfriend.

As police responded to their Wakefield-area apartment, officers were asked if they had a warrant.

"He said, 'Oh, you're refusing," she said. "Next thing I know, he grabbed my arm and pulled me into the crowd of cops."

Rosario said her right hand was already in handcuffs when she was hit by the Taser.

She was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and harassment.

The NYPD said it is reviewing the incident.
