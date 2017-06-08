CRIME STOPPERS

Police: Thieves assault Home Depot employee during crime spree

Police said these two suspects assaulted a Home Depot employee during their recent crime spree.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police need your help finding two suspects who assaulted a home improvement store employee during a robbery in northwest Houston.

Houston police said a man and a woman stuffed several high-end items inside a basket and then tried leaving the Home Depot store in the 900 block of North Loop West back in April.

When an employee tried to stop the pair, they assaulted the employee and sped off in a black Dodge SUV.

Surveillance cameras captured several images of the suspects.

They are described as a black male and female. He is approximately 30 to 35 years old, standing at 5 feet 6 to 5 feet 8 and weighing 200 pounds.

The woman is approximately 23 to 30 years old, standing at 5 feet 6, weighing 210 pounds.

If you know who these people are, call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS

You can also make an anonymous tip online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

