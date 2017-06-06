An alleged thief who police say crashed a stolen car in the front yard of a northwest Houston came within just a few feet of where two parents slept inside.The man who caused a big scene in front of the home is now in police custody.Investigators said several men carjacked a woman around midnight outside the Target store on the Northwest Freeway at Hollister.When officers spotted the stolen vehicle, the driver hit the gas and sped away.He ended up crashing the vehicle into a family's front yard on Clemson near Bingle.The car came to a stop only after smashing into some parked vehicles on their driveway.The driver bolted out of the vehicle and tried to get away, but a helicopter and K-9 cop were able to track him down.Police said the suspect was found hiding in a trash can.He was treated for a bite from the K-9 officer, and is now in custody.The driver now faces charges of felony evading and aggravated robbery.The family whose front yard became a crime scene are a little shaken up, but said this could have been much worse.A few more feet, and the crashed car could have went inside the front of their home.Freddy Dominguez, who lives at the home, said he woke up to the sound of screeching tires and then a giant boom."My mom sleeps right here," Dominguez said. "Nothing short of a miracle, I can tell you that. If that car gone here or here, I wouldn't be as calm as I am right now.""We heard the sound of a car crashing and a guy getting out and start running," said Neftaly Astello, a friend who was visiting Dominguez.A second car used in the carjacking was found abandoned on Tidwell near Hollister, police said.