Police take down active shooting suspect at Trump golf club

BRIANA MONTALVO
Florida police shot a man early this morning after a 911 call reporting an active shooter at the Trump National Doral Golf Club, authorities said.

The man, who was overheard yelling about President Donald Trump, was shot multiple times and taken into custody without further incident, police said.

One unidentified officer sustained an injury to his wrist, but he was not shot, according to authorities.

The Doral Police Department received the call at about 1:30 a.m., Doral police Cheif Hernan Organvidez said at a news conference this morning, adding that officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department also responded.
